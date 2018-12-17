Blan FFA hosts middle school FFA

The Blanchester FFA invited sixth- through eighth-graders to come over to the high school for an agriculture-based activity on Dec. 13. The kids learned about dairy cow facts and diseases. For their learning activity they “milked” a glove filled with creme that simulated milking a cow. After they were finished milking their cow they shook the creme in mason jars to make butter, which ended up being a tasty snack. This was our first middle school FFA program of the year. The Blanchester FFA was impressed with the turnout. — By chapter reporter Abby Spurling

Pictured here is the middle school students shaking their butter.