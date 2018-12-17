Wilmington City Council member resigns

WILMINGTON — Wilmington 2nd Ward City Council Member Michael Allbright has resigned that position.

In a letter emailed Monday to Council President Mark McKay, Allbright wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I offer my formal resignation letter for my position on City Council for the 2nd Ward. The effective date is December 7th, 2018. I would like time at the end of the meeting on Thursday (Dec. 20) to speak to the City Council. I will be issuing a formal statement as to the series of events that led to this decision. I wish this was a more formal letter, but this decision was finalized while my wife and I are on vacation.”

Neither Allbright nor McKay offered a reason for the resignation.

Allbright https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Michael-Allbright.jpg Allbright