SATH to hold ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’

The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization has the perfect Valentine gift.

In 2019, organizers will be hosting the 15th Annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. The attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal.

The featured band is “Different Hats Music” out of Cincinnati. The cost is $100 per couple which includes appetizers, dinner and dancing, photo of each couple and door rrizes. Again this year, child care will be available.

So, if anyone is looking for a gift for that person who is hard to buy for or looking to treat your sweetheart to a special evening and help support SATH give them a ticket to the Charity Ball.

SATH is a non-profit organization that assists children with disabilities by sponsoring programs that enhance the quality of their life.

For anyone unable to attend but would still like to support the Charity Ball, SATH is still in need of table sponsors for this event.

For tickets and information, contact Linda Allen, SATH Executive Director, at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144, or visit www.kampdovetail.com.