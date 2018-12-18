The American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington donated $3,000 to go toward laptops in Wilmington City Schools (WCS). The funds will go into the technology fund at the high school. The American Legion heard about a need and chose to help fill it, said WHS intervention specialist Tracy Dyer. From left are Charles Rose, Bob Baker, Jim Cook, WCS Treasurer Kim DeWeese accepting the donation, and Richard James.

The Wilmington Schools Foundation presented a $26,595 check Monday night to the Wilmington City Schools district. From left are Wilmington Schools Foundation Executive Director Chastity Flanigan and Wilmington City Schools Treasurer Kim DeWeese. The not-for-profit Wilmington Schools Foundation provides an opportunity for alumni, friends and corporations to charitably support Wilmington Schools, and enhance the educational environment of students, faculty and staff. Its purpose is to provide financial strength for innovations and enhancements of the Wilmington public school system in pursuit of the highest standard of academic excellence, top quality athletic programs, exemplary leadership programs, and scholarship assistance for WHS graduates pursuing post-secondary education.

Wilmington Middle School Principal Bert Martini, right, gives special recognition to students at his building who are leaders in creating a caring ’Cane community. Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said she attended a “Start with Hello” assembly, and commended the honored students for “reaching out and really making an inclusive environment.” She added, “We can’t thank you enough.” From left are Ella Neunenschwander, Vanessa Calderone, Brianna Brunke and Martini. Unable to be present for the photograph is student Jocelyn Engel.