Democratic Party to fill vacant city council seat

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Democratic Party will decide who fills the Wilmington City Council 2nd Ward seat vacated when Democrat Michael Allbright resigned that post on Monday (effective Dec. 7).

His Monday letter to council did not cite a reason for the resignation, but on Monday evening he posted on his Facebook page that, “This is due to a move to another ward during my term” and that he “will be filing to run for City Council at large when I return from vacation.”

City of Wilmington Law Director Brett Rudduck told the News Journal that, while it was still early, it would be up to the Clinton County Democratic Party to appoint someone within a 45-day period.

Clinton County Democratic Party Chair Ann Reno could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Allbright has posts on his Facebook page going back nearly two months regarding having been moving to a new home, raising the question if he was representing 2nd Ward on council despite moving to 1st Ward.

In a Tuesday email to the News Journal, Allbright stated that he had earlier sought “various legal opinions from a variety of sources, administration, law professors and an attorney” regarding the move.

In a Tuesday press release, Allbright wrote: “I have submitted my resignation from Wilmington City Council effective December 7, 2018.

“The reason for my resignation is that I have purchased a home outside of the Ward I was elected to represent. I established my residency in that new home in early December and under Ohio law I am required to resign my office.

“I have been proud to represent the people of Ward 2 for the past year. Wilmington is a great city with a great future and I look forward to working in the future to assure pubic safety and bring good jobs to our community.

“I want to thank all of the members of Wilmington Council, Council President McKay, and Mayor Stanforth for their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion to solve problems. I also especially want to thank Kelsey Swindler and Tyler Williams for their vision and belief that with the right leadership, we can move Wilmington towards a new story, one with more opportunity for all

“I will announce my future plans shortly. I am certain that the Democratic Central Committee will pick a great replacement who will make Ward 2 proud.”

City council will next meet in regular session Thursday night.

