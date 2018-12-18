Harrison resigns from Clinton-Massie school board; successor sought

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Christopher “Chris” Harrison submitted his resignation Monday from the Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education, effective the last day of the year.

In his resignation letter directed to the board of education and to the Clinton-Massie community, Harrison wrote, “I must regretfully resign my seat on the Clinton-Massie Board of Education.”

He added, “These past four-plus years have truly been educational and rewarding. It has been an honor and privilege to serve with each of the past and current members, serving the great Clinton-Massie community, as well as the tremendous staff here at Clinton-Massie.”

Current school board members will interview applicants to choose Harrison’s successor, Superintendent Matt Baker said Tuesday.

The remaining four board members are Andy Avery, Mike Goodall, Jeremy Lamb and David Webb.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_CM-Letter.jpg