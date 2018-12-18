Blan PD: Man charged with disorderly conduct

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man has been charged with disorderly conduct.

According to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 13, police were called to 135 Orchard Circle for a neighbor dispute.

“Ptl. Sarah Luken spoke with David Brown of that address who stated he was outside working in his yard when a neighbor challenged him to a fight for no apparent reason,” said Reinbolt, who said the neighbor was identified as Timothy Whitworth, 47, of 145 Orchard Circle.

Luken issued Whitworth a summons charging him with disorderly conduct, and he will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court, said Reinbolt.

“Whitworth has a substantial criminal record, including a conviction for burglary,” Reinbolt said. “Most recently, the police department charged Whitworth with assault on Nov. 26 after he taunted and assaulted a man at the Kroger grocery store in Blanchester.

“Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in that case and spent several days running down tips on his whereabouts. The arrest warrant was subsequently recalled after Whitworth’s attorney assured the court he would appear to answer the charge.”

Reinbolt said that Whitworth informed Ptl. Luken on Thursday that his attorney would “take care of” this case for him as well.

“The victim in Thursday’s incident, David Brown, expressed frustration with the criminal justice system for its apparent inability to hold Whitworth accountable for his actions,” said Reinbolt.

Whitworth https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_whitworth.jpg Whitworth