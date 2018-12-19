At the gingerbread house

Miss Jo’s (Jo Kroener) preschool class at Wilmington Child Care and Learning Center worked hard on their gingerbread house for the holiday season. Also shown are Ms. Alli and Ms. Allysa.

Miss Jo’s (Jo Kroener) preschool class at Wilmington Child Care and Learning Center worked hard on their gingerbread house for the holiday season. Also shown are Ms. Alli and Ms. Allysa.