A Conversation Club Christmas

The Conversation Club met for a Christmas luncheon at the beautifully decorated General Denver Hotel dining room on Dec. 11. Twenty-four members enjoyed a delicious lunch and a festive afternoon with gifts exchanged and Christmas carols sung. The Christmas luncheon committee considered the rate of inflation since 1898 and the traditional 10-cent gift exchange was changed to a $3 gift exchange. We enjoyed sharing the original and creative gifts that members received. We thank the planning committee of Becky Strafford, Susan Henry and Christine Snyder for making the arrangements for this pleasant holiday event.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Conversation-Club-.jpeg Courtesy photo