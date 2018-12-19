Blan PD: Man turns himself in

BLANCHESTER — A man with an outstanding warrant turned himself in early Saturday morning, police said.

Blanchester Police Cpl. James Beckelhymer saw Nicholas Jacobs, 31, stumbling in the middle of the street in the 200 block of South Broadway Street, said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

”Cpl. Beckelhymer was aware that the department held a warrant for Jacobs’ arrest for criminal damaging,” Reinbolt said. “Jacobs, who was shivering in the rain, told the officer he was cold and hungry and wanted to turn himself in.

“The officer noticed that Jacobs was drenched, and asked where he had been. Jacobs said he had been hiding in the woods near Fairground Road for the past two days since the police were chasing him.

Reinbolt said Beckelhymer asked Jacobs when he last used illegal narcotics, and Jacobs stated two days ago.

”It should be noted that police have had no contact with Jacobs for weeks and were not chasing him at any time in the recent past,” said Reinbolt.

Jacobs was arrested and taken to the police station “where he phoned his mother, who brought him dry clothes and a Hot Pocket sandwich,” said Reinbolt. Jacobs was then taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Reinbolt said Jacobs has an extensive criminal record.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_jacobs.jpg