Port Authority OKs 3 leases at air park totaling 140,700 square feet

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors recently approved three facility leases representing nearly 140,700 square feet of space in three buildings at the Wilmington Air Park.

“These leases are with businesses currently at the Air Park,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “Their businesses are growing, and we are glad to accommodate that.”

Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES), a division of Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), has leased over 15,000 square feet in the building immediately adjacent to the newest hangar. The Port Authority and AMES are working together to complete some building upgrades and modifications to support their expected operations.

“We are in need of additional space to expand our component shop to meet our customer’s demands and the location adjacent to the hangars is ideal,” said Jim Savastano, General Manager for AMES.

Santa Rosa Systems (SRS) first leased space at the Air Park in 2015, starting with 50,000 square feet. Since then they have expanded operations to encompass more than 150,000 square feet for fabrication and manufacturing of material handling equipment. It has agreed to lease nearly 98,000 square feet in two buildings.

“SRS expects to occupy over 50,000 square feet for the next few months as it prepares a large order for shipment,” said Evers. “This space will allow them to accumulate the finished product in a common space as they complete the work, and then to expedite shipping it to their customer.”

The balance of the space leased to SRS will be for a longer term and will accommodate fabrication and manufacturing space, as well as a small amount of storage space for stock and competed equipment. SRS is a division of Material Handling Systems (MHS) based in Kentucky.

“Both AMES and SRS elected to grow at the Air Park,” said Evers. “Their investment in our community allows for the continued growth of the workforce, as well as preserves current employees. We appreciate their commitment to the community.”

