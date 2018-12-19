Wilmington police probe domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old New Vienna female for allegedly endangering children and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence after responding to a welfare check at a restaurant on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, authorities seized multiple drug items including marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, a tin with “various pills”, and bags with a “crystal rock substance.”

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Blanchester male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a report of one at the 1-99 block of Dana Avenue at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 10. A 21-year-old Wilmington female resident is listed as the victim.

• At 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, a 41-year-old female reported concerns for her safety due to her husband showing up around West Locust Street and later in the evening stabbing himself in the chest with a knife in Blanchester. She is concerned that he may try to hurt her, being that they are no longer together. She advised that when he was at the apartment he sent text messages telling her to tell her boyfriend to come outside. He sent her photos where he was standing outside in the parking lot. She wanted to get a protection order against him.

• At 1:43 p.m. on Dec. 11, police received a report of a domestic incident on Jodie Lane. According to the report, a witness who wished to remain anonymous stated they saw subjects fighting in a vehicle. They observed hair pulling and punching. A 21-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a victim and a 26-year-old Lynchburg male is listed as a suspect.

• A 51-year-old male reported he was assaulted by his daughter at 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the 100 block of South South Street. The incident is currently under investigation.

• Police received a report of a student at the high school on Richardson Place making threats to another student at 1:32 p.m. on Dec. 12.

• Police received a report of windows being broken at a residence on Belmont Avenue at 1:06 p.m. on Dec. 10.

• At 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 10, a 46-year-old female reported that she believes a 40-year-old male stole $37 from her purse while she was in another room of her apartment on South South Street.

• Police responded to the 200 block of Hawley Avenue at 2:09 a.m. on Dec. 11 on the report of a brick being thrown through a window. According to the report, the victim — a 54-year-old male — was lying in his bed when a brick came through his bedroom window and hit him in the head, though he was not injured. Another rock was thrown through his front window the day before.

• At 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 11, a 48-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from the bed of his truck at his residence at the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue. Items taken include DeWalt impact tool, drill, hammer gun, and frame nailer, and Kobalt open socket set and standard and deep socket set. The victim stated the theft happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. that day “when his girlfriend last seen everything while leaving for work.”

• At 8:07 a.m. on Dec. 13, a 47-year-old female reported someone broke into her shed on the vacant lot on the 500 block of Paris Avenue. A Murray push mower was reported stolen. It was unclear if there was a forceful entrance or if the locking mechanism had rusted.

• At 12:58 p.m. on Dec. 13, a 21-year-old Albany, Ohio male reported someone stole a camo flashlight, sweatpants, and t-shirts from his vehicle sometime overnight on the 100 block of Quaker Way.

• At 4:28 p.m. on Dec. 13, a 24-year-old male reported $12 and a fire coat were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a church on West Locust Street.

• At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, a 30-year-old Blanchester male reported a CoPilot Model A bike cart was stolen from the 100 block of South South Street.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Fairborn male for alleged child endangerment and domestic violence after responding to a domestic assault incident on Howard Street at 9:29 p.m. on Dec. 13. According to the report, the victim — an 18-year-old Wilmington female — was struck, yelled at, had clumps of her hair pulled out, and while present with her three-month-old child she was choked and at one point had a kitchen knife held to her throat. The victim had injuries including scratches across her face and arms and her lip sustained a laceration. Police determined the suspect did knowingly cause harm to the victim.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for alleged domestic violence (knowingly cause physical harm) after responding to a report of a fight at the 500 block of North Mulberry Street at 8:05 p.m. on Dec. 14. A 21-year-old female resident is listed as the victim.

• Police arrested a 71-year-old male for alleged aggravated menacing and resisting arrest when police were called to a report of a person with a gun on Paris Avenue at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 15. Authorities seized a 410 shotgun and seven 410 shells.

• At 2:14 p.m. on Dec. 14, a 29-year-old female advised while her vehicle was overnight at her work site on Clinton Street someone slashed three of its tires.

• At 3:12 p.m. on Dec. 14, a 41-year-old male reported a tile/brick saw was from the backyard of his residence at the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

• At 2:38 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 56-year-old female reported a motorized bicycle was stolen from her residence at the 500 block of Florence Avenue.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

