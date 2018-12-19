House fire in Blanchester

The Blanchester-Marion Fire Department and Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a fire on Center Street in the Village of Blanchester at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming out of a second-floor window. No injuries were reported. In the foreground, a firefighter gets his blood pressure taken after exiting the house. Other details including a possible cause were not available.

Tom Barr | News Journal