BPD: Two men facing drug-related charges

BLANCHESTER — Police have arrested two men on drug-related charges.

On Monday evening Blanchester Police Ptl. Micah Day saw a silver Chevrolet traveling down Main Street and ran the license plate number.

Ohio’s law enforcement computer system returned information indicating that the registered owner, Terry Hall, was wanted on a nationwide felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Ptl. Day stopped the car in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 201 W. Main St.

He placed the passenger, Terry Hall, 51, under arrest on the Kentucky warrant, said Reinbolt.

Ricky Hall, 54, the driver, “was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license,” Reinbolt said. “A search of the car revealed suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.”

He said Ricky Hall was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Both provided their addresses as the 8800 block of Bindley Mounts Road in rural Blanchester; they were taken to the Clinton County Jail.

The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis, said Reinbolt.

He said Terry Hall will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky. Ricky Hall answered the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Terry Hall https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_terry-hall.jpg Terry Hall Ricky Hall https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_ricky-hall.jpg Ricky Hall