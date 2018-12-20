Holmes kids celebrate season

First-graders at Holmes Elementary School sing songs about a little Christmas tree that hopes Santa picks him as his tree during their Christmas show on Wednesday. Families of the students packed the auditorium while capturing memories with their cell phones during the performances conducted by music teacher Jamie Abel. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

First-graders at Holmes Elementary School sing songs about a little Christmas tree that hopes Santa picks him as his tree during their Christmas show on Wednesday. Families of the students packed the auditorium while capturing memories with their cell phones during the performances conducted by music teacher Jamie Abel. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.