WPD reports: Thefts from cars, homes

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 7:23 a.m. on Dec. 10, a 54-year-old female called the police and advised someone had gone through her vehicle while it was parked at a restaurant’s parking lot on Eastside Drive. She stated that the vehicle was not locked and nothing had been removed from the vehicle. She stated that she parked at 6:30 a.m. and when she got back to the vehicle at 7:30 a.m. it had been rummaged through. Another employee stated that she saw a male in the parking lot about that time. The employee stated it was a white male wearing a blue and white flannel jacket with a red hoodie underneath and was also described as wearing blue jeans and had a light-colored backpack.

• At 8:09 a.m. on Dec. 10, a 31-year-old male reported Carhartt coveralls and rain gear were taken from a vehicle at the 900 block of Laurel Street.

• At 10:36 a.m. on Dec. 11, a 45-year-old male reported his wallet with its content was stolen at his residence at the 1-99 block on Glenwood Circle.

• A 2018 brown Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from a rental car company on Rombach Avenue at 12:23 p.m. on Dec. 11. Police were advised that a 29-year-old Jeffersonville male had rented the car on Oct. 31 but has never returned it despite him telling them he’d return it.

• At 8:11 a.m. on Dec. 10, a 64-year-old male victim had several items stolen from out of his vehicle and his garage including a Garmin GPS, a new in the box drill, a chainsaw, and a gray toolbox full of tools at his residence at the 700 block of Fife Avenue.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old Sabina female for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 10. According to the report, assorted general merchandise valued at $91.95 was stolen.

• At 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, 45-year-old female reported that she hasn’t seen her 49-year-old brother since around 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. She advised he was homeless, his tent was burnt down, and he stayed with their brother for a few days. He was dropped off around a store on Rombach Avenue and hadn’t been seen.

• At 6:01 a.m. on Dec. 10, a 49-year-old female asked police for extra patrol around her residence on Doan Street after seeing a prowler in her yard. She couldn’t get a good look at the subject other than they were wearing dark clothes and a backpack. According to the caller, the subject took off running when she turned her lights on. She also advised that nothing was taken.

• At 8:26 a.m. on Dec. 16, a 33-year-old Hillsboro female stated that someone went through her unlocked vehicle at the 100 block of Owens Avenue and took her wallet was taken which contained her driver’s license, three Visa credit cards and an American Express Credit Card.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Dec. 16, a 42-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his shed at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue. Items taken include two A/C window units, a grill, a toolbox with tools, car ramps, and a gold watch.

• A 34-year-old Blanchester female was arrested in relation to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 1:08 a.m. on Dec. 15.

• Police responded to the 500 block of North Mulberry Street on a burglary report at 2:01 a.m. on Dec. 15. The items reported stolen include an “Ohio OLN”, a Redbox DVD, and $1,950 in cash.

