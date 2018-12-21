A Holly Jolly Christmas

Paige Adams with Santa.

Roman Cuccutelli, right, and Harvey Chaney concentrate on their work.

Kids enjoy some tasty holiday treats at the party.

It takes a lot of concentration to properly decorate a Christmas cookie.

Heaven Werner and Breelynn Robinson decorate some Christmas cookies.

Heaven Werner, Breelynn Robinson and Brianna Robinson.

Jeremiah Harris and Santa.

While the Wilmington Public Library was quietly filled with readers and researchers late Thursday afternoon, downstairs there was a festive party going on. Lots of little patrons plus Santa Claus were at the Main Library’s Holly Jolly Holiday Party. The event featured karaoke, sugar cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar and bobbing for candy canes. Shown are Harvey, Maylin and Everett Chaney with mom Alicia.