A Holly Jolly Christmas

Paige Adams with Santa.

Paige Adams with Santa.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Roman Cuccutelli, right, and Harvey Chaney concentrate on their work.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Kids enjoy some tasty holiday treats at the party.


Tom Barr | News Journal

It takes a lot of concentration to properly decorate a Christmas cookie.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Heaven Werner and Breelynn Robinson decorate some Christmas cookies.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Heaven Werner, Breelynn Robinson and Brianna Robinson.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Jeremiah Harris and Santa.


Tom Barr | News Journal

While the Wilmington Public Library was quietly filled with readers and researchers late Thursday afternoon, downstairs there was a festive party going on. Lots of little patrons plus Santa Claus were at the Main Library’s Holly Jolly Holiday Party. The event featured karaoke, sugar cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar and bobbing for candy canes. Shown are Harvey, Maylin and Everett Chaney with mom Alicia.


Tom Barr | News Journal

