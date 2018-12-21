Local Briefs

Holidays for waste pickup

The City of Wilmington Sanitation Department observes the holidays on Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Day.

If your waste collection falls on an observed holiday, the sanitation crew will collect it the following day, and that collection time may be later than normal as they will be collecting double routes.

Other holidays with no pickups are Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.

If you have any questions, call 937-382-6474.

Locals earn dean’s lists

The following area students were named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2018 Fall Semester Dean’s List for a GPA of 3.5 or better: Katlyn Jamiel of Wilmington, Ashley Murphy of Wilmington, and Shelby Chisman of Lynchburg.

Marietta College freshman Anne Thompson of Wilmington has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s High Honors List at Marietta.