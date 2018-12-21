Michael Snarr appointed to Wilmington council

WILMINGTON — Michael Snarr is Wilmington City Council’s newest member.

Snarr was appointed by members of the Clinton County Democratic Party on Friday evening to fill the 2nd Ward seat held by Michael Allbright, who resigned due to moving out of his ward.

Snarr told the News Journal he was humbled to be chosen and he looks forward t0 being on council.

Ann Reno, Clinton County Democratic Party Executive Chair, told the News Journal that Allbright will be missed in Wilmington’s 2nd ward.

“No one can question that Michael is a bright, honest young man who worked hard to win the Ward 2 council seat. He has served as an excellent council member who cares about Wilmington, its citizens, and he worked responsibly to represent the citizens who live in his Ward,” said Reno.

