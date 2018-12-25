Democrats appoint Snarr to fill 2nd Ward seat

WILMINGTON — Michael Snarr is Wilmington City Council’s newest member.

Snarr was appointed by members of the Clinton County Democratic Party on Friday evening to fill the 2nd Ward seat held by Michael Allbright, who resigned due to moving out of his ward.

Snarr told the News Journal he was humbled to be chosen and he looks forward t0 being on council.

Allbright, who has taken out a petition packet to run for council at-large, resigned due to moving from the 2nd Ward to the 1st Ward.

Ann Reno, Clinton County Democratic Party Executive Chair, told the News Journal that Allbright will be missed in Wilmington’s 2nd ward.

“No one can question that Michael is a bright, honest young man who worked hard to win the Ward 2 council seat. He has served as an excellent council member who cares about Wilmington, its citizens, and he worked responsibly to represent the citizens who live in his Ward,” said Reno.

On Facebook, At-Large Council Member Tyler Williams expressed he was excited to work with Snarr, and 3rd Ward Council Member Kristi Fickert said she was looking forward to meeting him.

As of Friday, Loren Stuckert is the only person to take out a petition to run for the 2nd Ward seat. Stuckert had previously served as a 2nd Ward council member from 2011 to 2015.

