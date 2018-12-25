Santa’s elves or CASA volunteers?

Clinton County CASA volunteers met for their monthly “CASA Coffee”, a monthly in-service training and peer networking opportunity for those serving as volunteer child advocates. The volunteers donned Santa hats and posed for a photo at the courthouse. The volunteers pictured are Beverly Drapalik, Tarah Mongold, Barb Glass, Kenna Edwards, Lorry Swindler, Laura McGuire, Diana Groves, Judy Johnston, CASA Director Kim Vandervort, Kathy Vincent, Deb Moore, Jeff Drapalik, Kent Vandervort and Sandy Bigley. Not pictured are volunteers Tonia Farley, Elizabeth Biggane, Angela Mitchell-Koster and Mary Conger. For information on the CASA volunteer program, please call 937-383-1137.

