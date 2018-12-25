Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14:

• Jess Colegrove, 41, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 40 days in jail (suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $250 court costs. Colegrove must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $845 in restitution. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. A second theft charge and a drug instrument possession charge were dismissed.

• Amanda Lewis, 31, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Lewis must have no contact with the victim for two years and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Samantha Hubbard, 27, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Hubbard must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Jared Macik, 21, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Macik must take part in supervised probation. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Devoe, 31, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 11, 2018 to Dec. 11, 2019, fined $1,125, assessed $250 court costs. The offense was amended from a failure to comply charge. Additional charges of obstructing official business, complicity, no operator’s license, lights violation, traffic control device violation, and no tail lights were dismissed.

• Kenneth Irwin, 28, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 13, 2018 to Dec. 13, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Irwin must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 25, 2018. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Deandre Golden, 22, of Whitehall, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 12, 2018 to Dec. 12, 2019, fined $1,325, assessed $125 court costs. Golden must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must no consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed. Limited driving privileges granted effective Dec. 26, 2018. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge and a child restraint violation were dismissed.

• Ethan Morris, 26, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Morris must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for a year. Fines and costs stayed if Morris has a place to live and is compliant. A resisting arrest charge is dismissed.

• David Bauer, 56, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Thomas Rubino, 49, of Cincinnati, going 100 in 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Rubino.

• Blake Bella, 27, of Blanchester, hit-skip, marked lanes violation, operator’s license suspended from Dec. 12, 2019 to June 12, 2019, fined $550, assessed $250 court costs.

• Mitchell Pfalzgraf, 22, of Pickerington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Michael Jenkins, 33, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Gene Kittrell, 58, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jessica Hill, 29, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, stop sign violation, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs.

• Venanico Bustos, 26, of Blanchester, drving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brandon Gibson, 38, of New Vienna, theft, trespassing. Sentencing stayed until Dec. 18.

