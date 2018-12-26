Blan police: Huge melee over weekend

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester police responded to a report of a fight as well as many patrons “yelling and scuffling” both inside and outside at a bar around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said police were called to Ron’s Place at 126 S. Broadway St.

“The two on-duty village police officers responded and found approximately six men fighting inside the bar, as well as approximately 30 patrons yelling and scuffling inside the bar, as well as several individuals preparing to fight outside in the parking lot,” said Reinbolt.

He said officers requested assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, but were informed there were no deputies available to assist.

“Those actively fighting were separated and police ordered the bar closed — an order that was, for the most part, ignored by the patrons who were present,” Reinbolt said. “Several individuals inside the bar continued to argue and yell. Many were intoxicated to the point that they seemed unable to comprehend what was transpiring around them. Police removed several individuals from the bar.”

He said one officer sustained a minor injury in the melee.

Reinbolt said one man was arrested, Donald Daniels, 38, of Riehle Road.

“He was charged with disorderly conduct for fighting and misconduct at an emergency for failure to comply with the lawful orders of officers at the scene,” said Reinbolt. He added that Daniels estimated he had consumed around 16 beers while in the bar, and he said Daniels “also cursed, threatened and insulted the arresting officers after being taken into custody.”

Daniels was transported to the police station for booking and processing, then was taken to the Clinton County Jail, reinbolt said.

