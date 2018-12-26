Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a suspicious activity report on South South Street at 6:33 p.m. on Dec. 23. The caller — a 51-year-old male — advised he believed a drug transaction was happening in a black SUV. Upon arrival, police made contact with the vehicle owner, a 34-year-old male who advised he was dropping off Christmas gifts to his family. “Nothing suspicious was observed,” according to the report.

• At 12:43 a.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to a call of rocks being thrown through windows at the 200 block of Hawley Avenue. Photos were obtained at the scene. The caller, a 24-year-old female, advised they observed someone running down the street.

• At 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 17, police received a report of multiple items taken from an 18-year-old female’s vehicle while it was parked at the 1-99 block of Lawnview Drive. According to the report, the vehicle was unlocked at the time. Earbuds, loose change, vapes, and a day’s worth of medication were taken.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old Blanchester male for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 17. According to the report, a fishing reel and a 24-ounce can of beer are listed as the stolen items. Police also seized a marijuana grinder.

• At 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 17, police started an investigation over a stolen Wilmington City Schools laptop. The laptop was later recovered. A 37-year-old male is listed as the suspect. Charges are pending, according to the report.

• A 26-year-old male is suspected of breaking and entering a Brownberry Drive residence at 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 17 and stealing utilities and power cords. A meth pipe was seized as evidence.

• A 20-year-old Lynchburg female was arrested for two counts of alleged theft at 11:21 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a reported robbery at a store on Progress Way. The report lists three other people as suspects — two Wilmington males, ages 40 and 38, and a 27-year-old Midland male. Police seized multiple items as evidence including DNA on items.

• Police received a report of a fraudulent cash advance of $5,000 occurring at a bank on Rombach Avenue at 10:46 a.m. on Dec. 18. The case is currently under investigation.

• At 1:06 p.m on Dec. 19, a high school student wanted to report an incident where he was menaced at the school on Richardson Place by a 38-year-old male.

• At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 19, a 21-year-old female reported her ex-boyfriend — a 26-year-old Lynchburg man — had entered her residence on Jodie Lane one night and damaged the door.

• At 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 19, police responded to a theft report at the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive. The report lists a purple 10-speed mountain bike and a gold Mongoose BMX bike as the stolen items.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old male for alleged assault and unlawful restraint after responding to an assault report on Westmoor Street at 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 21. A 20-year-old female resident is listed as the victim.

• Police responded to an accident on West Locust Street at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 24 involving a 62-year-old male pedestrian and a 21-year-old Sabina male. The report does not indicate if the pedestrian was injured.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_WPD-Badge-10.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

