Wilmington Garden Club meets times 3

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Garden Club met at Cape May Campus Center on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.

October’s program, “Bulbs Throughout the Year”, was given by Babs Sabick, a former OAGC president. Babs shared her vast knowledge on planting and growing bulbs. She had many samples to pass around and followed up her time with printed material.

Hostesses for the October meeting were Carol Davidson, Sandra Neff-Weir, Kathy Kral and Judy Grosvenor.

The November hostesses were Linda Johnston, Mary Thatcher, Pat Gilbert, and Brenda Haley.

The program, “Amaryllis Workshop”, was provided by member Helyn Riesen.

Helyn not only showed us how to successfully plant amaryllis bulbs for winter bloom, she provided each member and guest with a giant bulb and everything needed to grow a beautiful amaryllis this winter.

Dec.10 was the Club’s annual Christmas Luncheon. The General Denver Hotel provided the attendees with a delicious lunch, a festive holiday atmosphere and the perfect backdrop for our annual Christmas flower Show.

The theme for this year was Christmas Around the World and the floral arrangements represented that theme very well.

This year’s Christmas Committee included: Nan Kennelly, Helen Starkey, Ann Kuehn, Ann Johnson, Diane Christen, Terri Thobaben, Kathy Kral, Ann Carr and Carol Davidson.

The new year brings many more opportunities to learn new things to get us ready for and help us to look forward to warmer weather and life, once again, in our gardens.

Our regular meetings are on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 at Cape May. If you would like to attend a meeting, message us through our Facebook page – Wilmington Ohio Garden Club or contact one of our members.

Garden club members plant Amaryllis bulbs at the November meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_gcnov18bulbs.jpg Garden club members plant Amaryllis bulbs at the November meeting. Courtesy photos November hostesses were, from left, Brenda Haley, Mary Thatcher, Linda Johnston and Pat Gilbert. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_gcnov18hostesses.jpg November hostesses were, from left, Brenda Haley, Mary Thatcher, Linda Johnston and Pat Gilbert. Courtesy photos October hostesses were, from left, Sandra Neff-Weir, Kathy Kral and Judy Grosvenor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_gcocthostesses2.jpg October hostesses were, from left, Sandra Neff-Weir, Kathy Kral and Judy Grosvenor. Courtesy photos The Christmas Committee consisting of, from left, Judy Grosvenor, Kathy Kral, Ann Johnson, Carol Davidson, Cindy Green, Nan Kennelly, Ann Carr, Terri Thobaben and Helen Starkey. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_gcxmascommittee.jpg The Christmas Committee consisting of, from left, Judy Grosvenor, Kathy Kral, Ann Johnson, Carol Davidson, Cindy Green, Nan Kennelly, Ann Carr, Terri Thobaben and Helen Starkey. Courtesy photos