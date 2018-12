Keller grad of USAF basic

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Bradley Keller graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Keller is the son of John Keller of Clover, South Carolina and Lori Drake of Wilmington, Ohio. He is the step-son of Jody Drake of Wilmington.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Wilmington High School.