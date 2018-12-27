Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Stolen car, domestic violence, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Dayton male for allegedly obstructing official business and receiving stolen property at 8:17 a.m. on Dec. 20. According to the report, the suspect and a female subject were observed walking on Greenfield Sabina Road. It was discovered the suspect had abandoned a stolen vehicle that belonged to a 38-year-old Dayton female. When deputies spoke with the male who had given a false name, which was discovered after speaking the 22-year-old Dayton female with him. The suspect waived his Miranda Rights and said he was going to Walmart and ran out of gas on U.S. 22 East. “(The suspect) was unable to provide details, and changed parts of his story multiple times,” according to the report. The suspect eventually said he was driving the stolen vehicle but advised, “his friend in Dayton gave him the car and told him that it was stolen. (The suspect) refused to provide his friend’s name and refused to provide a written statement as well.” The report also indicates the suspect was wanted out of Montgomery County.

• Deputies arrested a 51-year-old New Vienna female for alleged domestic violence after responding to a report at a New Vienna residence at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 16. According to the report, deputies observed both mirrors of a minivan “sitting in the driveway, had been broken and pieces were laying all over the driveway.” Upon entering the residence, they observed the living room was “in disarray.” Deputies spoke with the suspect and her spouse — a 52-year-old New Vienna male — who was “(visibly) upset and had a scratch next to (his) left eye that was bleeding” and bruises forming on his left cheek. The victim alleged that the two were at a friend’s house for a party and the suspect was telling people “she was going to leave him.” He advised she told him to leave and she’d get her own ride home and at 10:30 p.m. he left to return home. He then advised the suspect returned home at 1 a.m., walked into the house, “and began throwing things and yelling”, and she then walked over and assaulted him leaving a scratch next to his left eye. The suspect said she was angry and broke the mirrors off the van because the victim left her at the party and had to hitchhike back home. She also said she flipped the coffee table. She advised she didn’t assault him but that when she “gets angry, can’t help from becoming physical.” She was transported to Clinton County Jail.

• At 1:16 p.m. on Dec. 17, deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Clarksville Road in Clarksville on a theft report. A 51-year-old male resident advised several tools were taken from his shed.

• At 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 17, a 22-year-old Wilmington female reported she was being menaced at her residence on State Route 380. The report does not indicate who the suspect is in relation to the victim.

• Deputies received a report of a firearm being used at the 5300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 18. According to the report, a 68-year-old female resident advised a family member fired two shots with a firearm during a verbal argument with an unknown subject after the latter threw a rock through the window of the residence.

• At 1:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, a 49-year-old Wilmington female reported an acquaintance of hers stole a drone from her residence at the 5300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington.

• At 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 18, a 54-year-old Sabina male reported his checkbook was stolen, “as well as two checks being used.”

• At 3 p.m. on Dec. 20, a 51-year-old male reported mail was stolen from his mailbox at his residence at the 3200 block of Cuba Road in Wilmington.

• At 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, after conducting a traffic stop on State Route 350 East near New Vienna for an equipment violation, suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Halpin Road in Clarksville on a report of a theft from a vehicle at 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 22. A 64-year-old male residence advised someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole several tools he uses for work. Items stolen included an 18-volt light, a 12-volt battery, a black bag with nut drivers and ratchet wrenches.

• At 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, deputies arrested a subject after stopping a vehicle around Bailey and Gano Road in Wilmington for a turn signal violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, narcotics, and a loaded firearm were located inside the vehicle. Deputies seized two bolt action rifles as evidence.

• At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, a 31-year-old Wilmington female reported she was continuingly being harassed by her ex-boyfriend even after he was advised not to.

• At 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a 75-year-old Sabina male reported a 46-inch Samsung flat-screen TV was stolen from his residence on Larrick Road in Sabina. A friend of the victim is listed as a suspect.

