Police search for Warren County escapee

LEBANON, Ohio — Police are searching for an inmate they say escaped from a Warren County corrections facility.

On Friday at 12:36 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an escaped inmate from Community Corrections, located at 5234 State Route 63 in Turtlecreek Township, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, identified as Logan Michael Lee Fithen, was last seen wearing either a blue t-shirt with CCC on the back and khaki pants or an orange jump-suit with CCC on the back, police said, adding that he was possibly picked up by his girlfriend in a silver minivan.

Logan Fithen is described as a 23-year-old white male, 5’4”, 200 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was sentenced to CCC on felony drug charges out of Clermont County. Escape charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Logan Michael Lee Fithen are urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525, or local police.

