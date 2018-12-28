VFW, Santa spread Christmas cheer

WILMINGTON — The Auxiliary Unit of VFW Post 6710 hosted the annual Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 16 at the Post home.

Ninety-three excited boys and girls enjoyed pizza, cookies and juice as they anticipated a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick.

Santa (Zach Adams) arrived with his bag full of $10 Wal-Mart gift cards and goodies for each and every smiling face. As Santa listened to their Christmas wishes, photos were taken by their parents and grandparents. The program is open to children and grandchildren of Post members and the public.

In the spirit of the season, the 25 Ho Ho Shop applicants that were sponsored by Post and Auxiliary members were invited to the party to receive their presents following the activities.

Additionally, the Post sponsored six needy families, and donated $650 the annual Senior Citizens Dinner and $150 to the Wreaths Across America project that places Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves at the national cemeteries in the U.S.

The members of James H. Smithson Post 6710 and the Auxiliary contribute to charitable and worthwhile community programs/projects year round.

Tax-deductible donations from area residents and businesses wishing to support the organizations’ efforts may mail checks, made payable to VFW Post 6710, memo Charity Fund, to either VFW Post 6710 or VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 10, Wilmington OH 45177.

Attendees anxiously await the arrival of Santa. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_waiting.jpg Attendees anxiously await the arrival of Santa. Courtesy photos VFW Auxiliary members serve up pizza. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_pizza.jpg VFW Auxiliary members serve up pizza. Courtesy photos