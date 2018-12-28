County retirees Mabry and Maher recognized

WILMINGTON — The Board of Clinton County Commissioners recently expressed its appreciation to two county employees who are retiring — Tari Mabry and Cindy Maher.

Mabry has a combined 44 years of service to Clinton County. She began employment with the Clinton County Children Services Board on July 19, 1982.

Prior to working at the Clinton County Job and Family Services, Mabry worked for the Clinton County auditor from June 24, 1974 to May 14, 1982.

Maher has 29 years at the Clinton County Job and Family Services as family services case manager.

Her tenure began July 17, 1989.