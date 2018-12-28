Brothers donate to shelter

Caleb Martini (shown) and his brother Isaac recently donated dozens of bottles of bleach and washing detergent along with a bundle of cat and dog toys to the Clinton County Humane Society shelter. The brothers earned the money to purchase the items by doing various chores.

Courtesy photo