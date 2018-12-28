WPD officer on leave pending investigation

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department received a complaint of alleged misconduct within the department, and as a result of that complaint, WPD recently “placed Chief Detective Josh Riley on administrative leave pending the investigation of the allegations by an outside agency,” according to Police Chief Duane Weyand.

The city “takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and thus, a request was made for outside assistance in this matter,” Weyand stated in a news release. “Currently, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and no conclusive findings have been made as of this date; therefore, to ensure the legitimacy of the investigation, the city can only direct requests for additional information to that office.”

Riley declined to comment on the matter due to it being an ongoing investigation, he told the News Journal Friday.

The News Journal also contacted the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Friday. Spokesperson Dan Tierney confirmed that an investigation is taking place, but the AG’s office generally does not release details during an investigation.

He said that once it is complete, the results will be sent to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office to review and to determine if any charges are warranted or not.

Weyand added, “The city has full faith that this matter will be completed exhaustively and expeditiously, and maintains full trust and confidence in the integrity of the Wilmington Police Department, its loyal and hard-working officers, and its active staff.”

