PUBLIC MEETINGS

Monday, Dec. 31

• Green Township Trustees special meeting will be held for their year-end meeting on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at the township building at 92 S. Second St. in New Vienna.

• Clark Township Board of Trustees year-end meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31 in the township building.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

• Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 to reorganize for the new year. The meeting will be at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.

• Liberty Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 for the purpose of reorganization. The meeting will be at the Township Building at 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.

Thursday, Jan. 3

• Wilmington City Schools Board of Education organizational meeting is at 7 a.m. Jan. 3 at the board offices at 341 S. Nelson Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Monday, Jan. 7

• Washington Township Trustees will hold a meeting to reorganize at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at the Washington Township House at 162 SR 350 E, Cuba, Ohio.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

• Please note that the Clinton County Board of Elections will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 9; instead, its next meeting will be held in the new Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 4, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Thursday, Jan. 10

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

• Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities meets Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. for its organizational meeting and will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterwards in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

• Clinton County Board of Elections meets in the new Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 4, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Monday, Jan. 28

• Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington.

Thursday, Feb. 14

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, March 14

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, April 11

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, May 9

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, June 13

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, July 11

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, Aug. 8

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, Sept. 12

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, Oct. 10

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, Nov. 14

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Thursday, Dec. 12

• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.