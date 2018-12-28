PUBLIC MEETINGS

Monday, Dec. 31
• Green Township Trustees special meeting will be held for their year-end meeting on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at the township building at 92 S. Second St. in New Vienna.
• Clark Township Board of Trustees year-end meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31 in the township building.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
• Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 to reorganize for the new year. The meeting will be at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.
• Liberty Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 for the purpose of reorganization. The meeting will be at the Township Building at 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.
Thursday, Jan. 3
• Wilmington City Schools Board of Education organizational meeting is at 7 a.m. Jan. 3 at the board offices at 341 S. Nelson Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.
Monday, Jan. 7
• Washington Township Trustees will hold a meeting to reorganize at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at the Washington Township House at 162 SR 350 E, Cuba, Ohio.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
• Please note that the Clinton County Board of Elections will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 9; instead, its next meeting will be held in the new Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 4, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
Thursday, Jan. 10
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
• Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities meets Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. for its organizational meeting and will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterwards in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
• Clinton County Board of Elections meets in the new Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 4, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
Monday, Jan. 28
• Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington.
Thursday, Feb. 14
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, March 14
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, April 11
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, May 9
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, June 13
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, July 11
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.