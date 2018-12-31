No one hurt in Martinsville-area house fire

No injuries are reported in a Greene Road house fire Monday afternoon north of Martinsville. The Martinsville/Clark Township Fire Department and the Clark Township Life Squad responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available at the scene where firefighters tended to their work.

No injuries are reported in a Greene Road house fire Monday afternoon north of Martinsville. The Martinsville/Clark Township Fire Department and the Clark Township Life Squad responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available at the scene where firefighters tended to their work. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_fire.jpg No injuries are reported in a Greene Road house fire Monday afternoon north of Martinsville. The Martinsville/Clark Township Fire Department and the Clark Township Life Squad responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available at the scene where firefighters tended to their work. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal