Clinton County eateries inspected

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 12. Critical: Raw hamburgers were stored over ready-to-eat tomatoes, onions, cheese, etc. Manager removed hamburgers and placed in bottom of cooler. Thank you. Individual containers of sauces in the take-out prep cooler were dated for use by Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and Dec. 7. Manager removed and discarded outdated sauces. Chemicals were stored on top of soda cartons in back storage room. Manager removed chemicals and placed in proper area.

In the server station area, the grill is coming off front at prep cooler. Salad-area prep cooler door does not close properly. Salad walk-in cooler door does not close properly. Walk-in cooler door metal is coming off around the edge. Inside of all microwaves are all dirty on inside with food debris. Table under microwave in kitchen area is dirty with food debris. Traulsen cooler behind grill has food debris on outside of unit on handles. Large puddle of grease under the deep fryer. Walls behind hand sink, hot bar and all along the kitchen are dirty. All grill cooks have facial hair that is not contained or restrained. Lights in walk-in freezer do not work at all.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 22.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Dec. 12. Critical: Clicklist reach-in cooler D: packages of raw chicken and eggs stored above ready-to-eat produce. Hamburger noodle side: 124°F (deli dept.); must be maintained 135°F or above.

Container of icing in bakery missing common name label. Door seal missing on Clicklist exit door. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer/stickers unavailable to measure warewash machine. Litter (trash) accumulated at grass/edge of property. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in deli dept. vent hood. Dust accumulated on fan covers in deli dept. walk-in cooler. Black residues accumulated at caulking at 3-sink and prep sink in deli dept. Lights nonworking in deli dept. next to meat display cooler. Observed birds in store. Facility must control pests to prevent contamination to exposed food items.

• J&S Petro III, 7111 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Dec. 11. Complaint — that pop and milk products in cooler were warm; cooler not working; employee stated not getting rid of milk. Upon arriving and speaking with clerk, she said MSD just left from repairing cooler. The cooler temperature was 58-62°F. Critical: Milk in walk-in cooler was 60°F internal temperature. Advised clerk that all 24 containers of milk must be discarded. Clerk began removing product.

Walk-in cooler has no interior lights. Will bring light meter back on Dec. 19 to check. Walk-in cooler door does not close; not self-closing. Seal coming off around outside of reach-in doors. Restroom facilities closed due to plumbing not working properly.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 19.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 10. Critical: Tomato 46°F, pickle 43°F, cucumber 42°F; temperature display 53°F (veggie make line cooler). Cold foods must be maintained at 41°F or less. Person in charge to contact maintenance, adjust temperature control and move product. Egg whites dated to use by Dec. 6 in walk-in cooler. Person in charge to discard.

Veggie make line cooler is at 53°F and not maintaining TCS foods at 41°F or less. Food debris accumulated in under-counter cooler across from make line. Food debris accumulated on walk-in cooler floor. Black residues accumulated and caulk is damaged at 3-sink.

Follow-up: Dec. 19.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington, Dec. 12. Critical: in prep cooler in kitchen, pickles were 45°F and sliced tomatoes were 45°F. Prep cooler thermometer was 50°F.

Sliding door cooler in kitchen, seal is coming off around the track. No one has Class 2 license.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 23.

• Denver Elementary School, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 12. Seal on door of walk-in cooler coming apart. Formica top on prep table is chipped at the corner. There is black mildew on the back wall of walk-in cooler. Floor is dirty behind the oven. Paint peeling on ceiling over prep tables in the kitchen. Slicer, mixer, etc. in kitchen that are no longer used must be removed for ease of cleaning.

• East End School, 769 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 11. Doors of walk-in cooler and freezer do not close properly. Formica covering on lunch table seats is coming off first table.

