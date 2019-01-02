Sabina Moose donate to fire, police departments

SABINA — Wishing to give donations to the local public safety agencies, representatives of the Sabina Moose Lodge 1244 visited the SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS Building on Dec. 28 to meet with Fire Chief Chuck Gaskins and Police Chief Keynon Young.

The Lodge, one of Sabina’s festive and friendly organizations (as well as one of the oldest), previously expressed a wish to give donations to both service agencies as a thank-you for serving the community.

Ever on the move, there was a slim chance to get both chiefs in the same place at the same time, and as the arranged time approached, Chief Young was called to duty. Therefore, the check for the Sabina Police Department was presented to Sabina Village Council member Jim Mongold and delivered to the village fiscal office for the police department.

Lodge representatives present were Administrator Dean Scholler, Trustee Bud Nelson and Trustee Scott Smith.

The Sabina Moose Lodge 1244 participates in and hosts many charitable events annually, whether organized by the Lodge, by members, or by the community. Moose members have expressed an interest in becoming more involved when possible.

Moreover, their doors are open to anyone wishing to apply for membership.

For information on memberships and events, please call 937-584-2826.

From left are Sabina Moose Lodge 1224 Trustee Bud Nelson, SRWW Joint Fire District Chief Chuck Gaskins, Moose Lodge Administrator Dean Scholler and Moose Lodge Trustee Scott Smith. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_gaskins_p.jpg From left are Sabina Moose Lodge 1224 Trustee Bud Nelson, SRWW Joint Fire District Chief Chuck Gaskins, Moose Lodge Administrator Dean Scholler and Moose Lodge Trustee Scott Smith. Courtesy photo