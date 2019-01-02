A Kiwanis Christmas

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 20. The club also did a community service project, and was visited by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each member brought in gloves, scarfs, mittens and hats to help with CMH Rehab Services’ Coats for Kids Winter Clothing Drive for the month of December for school-aged children in the Wilmington and Clinton County community. Shown are Wilmington Kiwanis Club members with Santa and Mrs.Claus; Kiwanian Terri Thobaben and her grandchildren from the state of Washington tell their Christmas wishes to Santa and Mrs. Claus; and, Wilmington Kiwanis Club President Ann Reno with mitts and a winter hat that will be going to the clothing drive.

