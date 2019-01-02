Monthly blood drive set at CMH

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System will host its monthly community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria, 610 W.Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply as we begin the New Year. CBC is also emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors. The monthly CMH Regional Health blood drive offers the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma by appointment.

The CMH Regional Health blood drive takes place every second Wednesday of the month from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. Donors can park in the visitors’ parking lot and enter through the main entrance on the lower level. Welcome desk volunteers can direct you to the upstairs conference room.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_image015.jpg