Wilmington police reports: Heroin overdose; more thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Emergency services were dispatched to a reported heroin overdose at Baird Place residence at 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 28. According to the report, a 29-year-old female had come into the apartment, went to the bedroom and collapsed. A male subject advised “she didn’t look well” and further advised that she had just gotten out of rehab last week. Squad members gave her Narcan and revived her. She was walked to the life squad where officers asked where she had used. She said that it was in her car and she had used a needle, “but she didn’t know where it was.” Police did not locate it. She was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. According to the report, she said that she had spent over 70 days in rehab in Greene County and had just been released last week. She was also found to be on probation and the municipal probation department was notified as well.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 11:53 p.m. on Dec. 27 after responding to a suspicious person reported at a store on East Main Street. Police responded to the scene on the report of a subject walking around the dumpster behind the store with a flashlight. Authorities found a pocket knife in her possession and later located a hypodermic syringe in her backpack.

• At 9:43 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street for a reported shoplifting of $6 worth of assorted snacks. A 25-year-old male was identified as the suspect.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 3:58 p.m. on Dec. 27 at his residence — the 100 block of West Vine Street. A 39-year-old female resident is listed as the victim.

• At 5:53 p.m. on Dec. 27, police responded to a report of juveniles shoplifting at a Rombach Avenue grocery store. According to the report, the juveniles stole, in total, $48 worth of assorted merchandise. The info was forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Dec. 28, a possible theft at a nursing/rehab center on Hale Street was reported to police.

• At 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 28, a 66-year-old female reported her grandson was assaulted by a male subject on East Locust Street.

• At 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 28, an 18-year-old female called and advised she saw two male subjects walking up to her driveway on North Walnut Street and they had a big stick, crowbar, and a cardboard box. She advised she went to put something in her recycling bin when they saw her they “said sorry, turned and left towards Denver Elementary.” Police later got another call of a male in all black with a bandana covering his face with a big backpack and a small suitcase. He was seen walking out from behind a houses across from the 300 block of High Street and headed towards Locust.

• At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 28, a 41-year-old female reported someone had been “messing around” with her vehicle in her driveway on Belmont Avenue while she was at work.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 29 after responding to a domestic incident on Bernice Street. A 35-year-old female residence is listed as the victim.

• At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 30, a subject called saying her motion light came on in the back and there was a subject on her back porch at the 100 block of Linden Avenue. According to the report, “she yelled out and the subject took off, could not advise direction or description of the subject.” The caller requested extra patrols in the area. Police did not locate a suspicious subject.

• At 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 30, a 60-year-old male reported he saw two subjects near a vehicle at the 700 block of South South Street. When the caller shined a light on them they took off running. Police were unable to locate the subject.

• At 12:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, a 64-year-old female reported a green Power Climber bike was stolen from her residence on Alumni Circle.

• At 10:08 p.m. on Dec. 30, a 32-year-old male reported someone had rummaged through his vehicle at his residence on Lawnview Drive and now his garage door keeps opening and closing. The resident managed to stop the garage door and police didn’t notice anything else suspicious.

• At 9:24 a.m. on Dec. 31, a 66-year-old female reported her hydrocodone was stolen from her residence on West Locust Street.

• At 4:53 p.m. on Dec. 31, a 45-year-old female reported someone rummaged through her vehicle at her residence on Fairland Avenue and stole a multi-tool. The caller advised the vehicle was locked and parked at the end of the driveway, though there were no noticeble damages.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged O.V.I. after running a red light around North South Street at 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 1.

• At 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 26-year-old male reported a Weber grill stolen from his residence at the 900 block of Higgins Street.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Columbus female for alleged aggravated menacing and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Davids Drive. A 31-year-old Laurelville male is listed as a victim.

• At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 35-year-old female reported she was having an ongoing telecommunication harassment issue with a 35-year-old male. The caller asked police to give the male another request to stop and inquired about doing drop off and pick-up at the municipal building for their kids. The male was called and he stated she called him and they were the “innocent parties.” Police advised him to cease further communications or he could face charges. He was also advised, again, to get legal visitation rights to his children, the report states.

