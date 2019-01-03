Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Port William female and a 42-year-old Wilmington male after responding to a suspicious vehicle report at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 27. After a short foot pursuit, the two were apprehended. The male suspect indicated at first he ran because he thought he had a warrant, then later revealed he had a meth pipe and didn’t want to get charged for it. Both subjects were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for different issues. The male suspect said he had trouble breathing, the female suspect said her wrist hurt. Both face drug-related charges after drugs were located on them.

• At 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 29, deputies were dispatched to a gas station on State Route 73 West on a report of telephone harassment. The caller said he had received multiple calls from a 35-year-old Wilmington male — an ex-employee — who wanted to speak to his ex-girlfriend. The suspect was advised she wasn’t there and to quit calling. The suspect had kept calling, was angry and used profanity during the calls. The worker wanted him to stop calling and didn’t want to press charges. Deputies discovered there was a warrant for the suspect out of Kentucky, eventually tracking him to a Fairland Avenue residence in Wilmington, which was the suspect’s mother’s home, where he lived in the basement. The suspect was located in garage smoking marijuana and was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with alleged flagrant non-support and faces failure to pay child support charges on his return to Boyd County, Kentucky.

• At 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, a 71-year-old Clarksville female reported several items were stolen from his garage at his residence — the 1200 block of South George Road in Clarksville. Items listed as stolen included two chainsaws, two electric drills, and six handguns “with burnt grips.”

• At 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, while a deputy was stationed near a church on State Route 730 in Wilmington, a male subject approached him stating he found a handgun while picking up trash. The gun was listed as a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

• Deputies stopped a vehicle going at a “high rate of speed” at 4:03 a.m. on Dec. 29 around Airborne Road and Progress Way in Wilmington. Deputies found the driver to be suspended and in possession of possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

• At 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 29, deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle possibly being located at the 200 block of Old State Road in Clarksville. The responding deputy confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Authorities later obtained a search warrant for the residence where more stolen items were located. The vehicle — a Buick SUV — belonged to a 24-year-old Huber Heights male.

• Deputies responded to a criminal damaging/endangering report at a Sabina residence on State Route 729 North at 7:04 p.m. on Dec. 30. According to the report, the glass window of the back door was reported as damaged. The report indicates the suspect is the spouse of the 42-year-old male victim.

• Deputies were dispatched to a State Route 134 North residence in Wilmington at 5:28 a.m. on Dec. 31 on a theft report. An 18-year-old male residence told deputies several items were stolen from his car. The report lists a Corsair Harpoon gaming mouse, a Fifine recording microphone, and Apple earbuds as the stolen items.

