State of city: Building on success

WILMINGTON — “It is very good” was how Mayor John Stanforth began his State of the City at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Stanforth highlighted that the city had completed “another successful year.”

“I’m proud of all our department heads for maintaining the valuable service they provide to our citizens while husbanding taxpayer money, and continue to give the citizens the service they deserve,” he said.

He added that 2018 continued the momentum of previous successful years with providing services, paving streets and continuing code enforcement work.

“As with the success of previous year’s paving project, it could not have been complete without the additional tax revenue the citizens have entrusted us with,” he said.

And 2019 will be a planning year, the mayor stated, with paving for Rombach Avenue, updating of the traffic signals and a waterline replacement.

Water Superintendent Rick Schaeffer was praised for this work in navigating the disputes in regards to the contract between the city and the Army Corps of Engineers. Stanfordth also praised Landfill Superintendent Mike Crowe and his staff for their work with the recycling programs and maintaining smooth operations.

Stanforth went on to praise the Park Board for all its work and additions to the park in 2018, the police and fire departments for their continued services to the city, and he included that one of his proudest moments was helping to plant 90 trees in the city.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

