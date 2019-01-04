SUV strikes Wal-Mart wall

Wilmington police and EMS responded to a report of an injury accident at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Progress Way. According to a witness who was exiting the store, an SUV drove hard into the store’s outside wall, with one man having to jump out of the way to avoid being hit before the car struck the wall. The vehicle was a 2007 Buick Rendezvous SUV driven by a 56-year old Wilmington woman, according to the police report. A 2008 Ford Fusion sedan driven by a Martinsville resident was also listed in the accident report. The driver of the SUV, whose air bags deployed, was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Wilmington police and EMS responded to a report of an injury accident at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Progress Way. According to a witness who was exiting the store, an SUV drove hard into the store’s outside wall, with one man having to jump out of the way to avoid being hit before the car struck the wall. The vehicle was a 2007 Buick Rendezvous SUV driven by a 56-year old Wilmington woman, according to the police report. A 2008 Ford Fusion sedan driven by a Martinsville resident was also listed in the accident report. The driver of the SUV, whose air bags deployed, was taken from the scene by ambulance. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_85825-MMS-1546556718785-attachment1-85820.jpg Wilmington police and EMS responded to a report of an injury accident at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Progress Way. According to a witness who was exiting the store, an SUV drove hard into the store’s outside wall, with one man having to jump out of the way to avoid being hit before the car struck the wall. The vehicle was a 2007 Buick Rendezvous SUV driven by a 56-year old Wilmington woman, according to the police report. A 2008 Ford Fusion sedan driven by a Martinsville resident was also listed in the accident report. The driver of the SUV, whose air bags deployed, was taken from the scene by ambulance. News Journal photo