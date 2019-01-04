EC FFA teams excel at State

The East Clinton FFA Advance and Novice FFA Parliamentary Procedure teams, on Dec. 15 at Columbus State University, qualified to compete in the State FFA Parliamentary Procedure contest.

The Advance team led by President Holly Bernard, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Carlie Ellis, Carter Carey, Maggie Mathews and Logan McPherson qualified for State by winning their Sub-District and District contest placing first in both contests.

The team then went to State where they finished second in their heat, finishing second in the same heat as the first-place team in the State.

The Novice team led by President Anna Malone, Lydia Kessler, Carah Anteck, Myah Anteck, Katie Carey, Alycia Baker, Jenna Stanley and Regan Walker also qualified for the State contest by placing first in the Sub-District and then second in the District contest.

The team then competed at State where they placed second in their heat, also to the state champs. The team was barely beaten in both contests to the first- and second-place teams in the State.

This marks the first time in East Clinton FFA history that both teams qualified for State in Parliamentary Procedure.

The teams worked very hard and learned several items as well as demonstrated several abilities of Robert’s Rules of Parliamentary Law.

