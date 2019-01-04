Outstanding Women of Clinton County nominations due Jan. 14

The date to receive nomination forms for Outstanding Women of Clinton County has been extended to Monday, Jan. 14.

Forms are available on the website www.outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org or at the Wilmington News Journal at 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

There are many eligible ladies in our county, and the committee hopes you will take the time to nominate them for this honor.

This is the 20th year of selecting Outstanding Women, and you’re invited to celebrate this milestone at Roberts Centre on Saturday, March 2.

Chris Burns-DiBiasio, one of the ladies responsible for the first event in July of 2000, will be the speaker.

More information concerning reservations will be made available at a later date.

