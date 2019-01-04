Clinton County eateries inspected

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 19. Critical: Handwashing sink is dirty. There were big rubber gloves in the sink when I arrived. There is no hot water at this sink. All handwashing sinks must be kept clean, have water that is 100°F and must be for handwashing only. Cutting boards on prep table/cooler are dirty/stained and have cuts in the material.

There is food debris on cart in front line area. There is dust accumulation over the front prep table. The shelf which microwave sits on is dirty with food debris. Floor is dirty under front cabinets. Trash and food on floor of walk-in cooler. Cracked floor tile in walk-in cooler. Trash on floor throughout the facility. Note: All violations above that were cited were repeat violations for the second time! Also, employee drinking behind counter with no lid.

***NOTE***: Contacting Arby’s regarding manager training and handwashing requirements. When speaking with manager about hot water at the hand sink, he told me he did not use that sink — he washed hands in the bathroom and only sanitized his hands in kitchen. ALL employees must wash hands in hand sink in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 23.

• Bob Evans, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 18. Complaint, regarding roaches crawling across a dining table. Did not observe any roaches at time of inspection. Discussed with manager and they stated they were actively treating for roaches and showed me records from licensed pest control operator.

Critical: Handwashing sink in back, water barely got warm. Inside of hot chocolate machine was dirty. On prep cooler in kitchen, egg whites 58°F, pico 60°F, horseradish sauce 61°F, sour cream 50°F, border mix 45°F, ham chunks 52°F, sliced cheese 50°F, sliced tomatoes 50°F. All TCS food must be kept cold at 41°F or below. Discussed with manager. Foods were pulled and discarded. Warewash machine has “P2” code coming up. No reading of rinse temperature.

Employee had cup of coffee with no lid sitting on prep table in kitchen. All employees must have hair restrained including facial hair. Employees in kitchen with facial hair and no beard nets. Wiping cloths on counters in kitchen are not in sanitizer. Warmer in kitchen has seal coming off door. Ice on condenser line in freezer unit. Pan rack in kitchen has dust/debris covering it over top of prep table. Microwave ovens on prep line, insides are dirty. Wall behind prep counter in kitchen is dirty. Broken floor tiles in the dish area. Floor of walk-in cooler is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 22.

• Caesar Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Dec. 19. Complaint — received complaint regarding moldy burrito. Checked deli counter for burritos and sandwiches. All sandwiches appear to be free from mold or any growth, All items that are TCS must be date marked to be used or discarded within 7 days. The burritos and sandwiches are not clearly date marked. Please date mark items to ensure they are used or discarded within 7 days.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 24.

• J&S Petro III, 7111 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Dec. 19. Follow-up. Walk-in cooler has no interior lighting. Middle of cooler has reading of .42 Foot Candles. In front of milk containers has reading at 1.67 F.C. All walk-in coolers must have a minimum of 10 FC of light provided. Walk-in cooler door does not close properly.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 24.

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 19. There is no employee with a Class 2 certification in the facility. There is no verification available that employees know when to report illness. Cabinet under garbage disposal coming apart. Water in bottom of refrigeration unit and towels there to absorb water. Refrigeration unit rusted on bottom (inside). In reach-in deep freezer, the inside top plastic is broken. There are holes in wall and some patching material on wall behind 3-compartment sink.

• Subway, 493 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 19. Follow-up. Violations corrected. Thank you for cooperation.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 12. Follow-up. Six previous violations corrected.

Critical: Air temperature above 41°F in reach-in cooler. Person in charge adjusted temperature control. Pancake batter in pancake maker above 41°F. Ice pack in machine. Person in charge would like to use time to hold TCS foods. Will send information.

Level 2 food certified food protection manager unavailable. Some ice accumulated in reach-in cooler. Holiday freezer in dry stock room is not commercial or NSF or similar rated.

• Beaugard’s Southern BBQ, 975 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 18. Countertop under cutting board is not smooth and easily cleanable.

