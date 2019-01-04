Walmart donates funds for new Wilmington Fire Department rescue saw

Wilmington Walmart Manager Bud Klorer, center, presents a $1,000 grant donation from the Walmart Foundation to the Wilmington Fire Department (WFD). The funds will be used to buy a new chain saw especially made for fire and vehicle rescue purposes to replace a 16-year-old version of the rescue saw. “It’s time to upgrade,” said Wilmington firefighter Rick Birt. The new saw will be utilized with the fire department’s tower truck, pictured in the background. “We appreciate Walmart donating these dollars to us, and the great working relationship with Walmart,” Birt said. From left are WFD firefighters Martin Cline and Jeremy Rolfe, Klorer of Walmart, and firefighters Rick Birt and Tim Doyle.

