LOCAL BRIEFS

Farmland Preservation meeting

An informational meeting about the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Farmland Preservation program for Clinton County will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5.

The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District is a local sponsor for the program for Clinton County.

Locals earn ONU honors

Students from Clinton County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University: Seth Gundlach and Megan Halloran of Wilmington, and Cara Vinup of Clarksville.

Freese on dean’s list

Martha Freese of Wilmington has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.