Rotary learns about Haiti Project

WILMINGTON — Dr. Tom Tigar and Rotarian Katherine Harrison Tigar, his wife, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant about their Haiti Project.

The Tigars formed Aid to Infrastructure (ATI) in 2014 with the mission of supporting under-served areas of Haiti, primarily Piton, Haiti.

Dr. Tigar stated, “At Aid to Infrastructure, they work within the community to understand their various needs and work with those affected to discern the best way forward. They are passionate about small teams, enabling team members to interact more with our Haitian counterparts. They are passionate about working with those we serve and becoming partners in their future. And they are passionate about grace. The grace that’s been given to them is so abundant that they are compelled to share it.

The Tigars talked about their work in Piton in 2018 and their goals for 2019. Over the past several years, the Tigars and their Haiti team have done major repairs, including

• A roof rebuild to the medical clinic building, and they conducted the first full clinic in October 2017. They now have nurse who provides clinic time weekly in Piton.

• Construction of the ATI headquarters. This building allows the Tigars to stay in the village, instead of traveling several hours a day up and down the mountain.

• Cisterns and water collection system

• Solarpowered lights for the school and outdoor security lights.

Plans for 2019 include:

• Advanced water treatment system

• Expand the solar array

• Improve the latrines

• Improve and expand farming – to include chicken coops and new crops.

As the Tigars stressed, all the current and future projects take money. Katherine Harrison Tigar is always looking for donations for the School Lunch Program. This may be the only warm meal many of the students get during the day. The lunches provided each day consist of rice and beans with peppers and onions from the school garden for flavor.

Last year, they began supplementing the lunches with chicken for added protein. Along with the hot meal, each student receives a children’s multivitamin (provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital).

The simple act of adding a hot meal and a multivitamin to each child’s school day has been transformative. They’ve seen an increase in vitality in that the students are more active and alert. They are visibly healthier with fuller faces.

The Tigars stated anyone wishing to donate please go to www.aidtoinfrastructure.com and follow the Donate to ATI link.

From left are Dr. Tom Tigar, Wilmington Rotary Club President Dan Evers, and Katherine Harrison Tigar. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_IMG_2290.jpg From left are Dr. Tom Tigar, Wilmington Rotary Club President Dan Evers, and Katherine Harrison Tigar. Courtesy photo