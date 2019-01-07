Municipal court judge hands down dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 31, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019:

• James Madison Jr., 20, of Fairborn, domestic violence, child endangerment, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Madison must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with a different victim. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

• Adam May, 33, of Blanchester, child endangerment in a motor vehicle, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 3, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2022. Additional charges of failure to comply, an additional child endangerment charge, drug paraphernalia, and going 94 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Zacharie Morgan, 21, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, theft, sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,750, assessed $375 court costs. Morgan must commit no further offenses for four years, complete non-reporting probation, complete Salvation Army program, and have no contact with the theft victim. If compliant with no relapses and no new charges, the court will suspend fines and jail term. Additional charges of complicity and trespassing were dismissed.

• Jerry Hoffer, 51, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license was suspended from Nov. 13, 2018 to Nov. 13, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hoffer must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, and vacate ALS. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 2. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• David Coulson, 39, of Washington Court House, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 14, 2018 to Sept. 14, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Coulson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, and vacate ALS. No driving privileges granted by Licking County. Additional charges of O.V.I.-suspension and left of center were dismissed.

• Nicholas Bantle, 48, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license was suspended from Nov. 11, 2018 to Nov. 11, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Bantle must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, and vacate ALS. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 2. An additional O.V.I. charge and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Jessica Lane, 32, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in prison.

• Christopher Miller, 31, of Martinsville, drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, trespassing, three counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days in jail), fined $1,250, assessed $625 court costs. Additional charges including a second drug paraphernalia charge, no operator’s license, and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Rudi Harding, 51, of Wilmington, assault, criminal damages, sentenced to 60 days in jail (40 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Harding must have no contact with the victim and take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of illegal restraint, a second assault charge, aggravated menacing, and telecommunication harassment were dismissed.

• Kyle Huston, 26, of Martinsville, child endangerment, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Huston must not drive a vehicle without a valid driver’s license for two years. If Huston does, a 30-day sentence will be imposed. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge, fictitious registration and child restraint were dismissed.

• William Highfill Jr., 23, of Mason, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Highfill must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A seat belt violation and a one-way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Carl Cordes, 30, of Blanchester, domestic violence, violating a protection order, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Cordes must commit no further offenses for four years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 20, of Washington Court House, theft, trespassing sentenced to 34 days in jail (10 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $250 court costs. Schmitz must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Schmitz was released because of credited jail time served. Additional charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Stanley Wegford, 64, of Wilmington, public indecency, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Wegford must write a letter of apology to the victim.

