NV Lions set charity poker event

NEW VIENNA – The public is invited to the New Vienna Lions Club’s charity poker event this Saturday.

Located in community room of the New Vienna Fire Station, doors open at noon on Jan. 12 with card playing at 1 p.m.

“Come learn Texas Hold-Em alongside other amateurs” said club member Richard Hiatt. “Our group donates all net proceeds to worthwhile activities and local needs.”

The $25 entry fee entitles each player to appetizers, desserts and beverages throughout the day.

“It’s a fun way to support worthy causes in our area, and enjoy great food,” said Hiatt.

Cash prizes will be given to the final three players.

This is the 11th consecutive year the club has sponsored the event. It has allowed the club to support the New Vienna Library, Kamp Dovetail, donations for children’s eye care or glasses, and other activities.

Questions can be directed to Lions Club members Don Geer at 937-218-1353, Kasey Smith at 740-505-8845 or Richard Hiatt at 937-302-8850.

For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Lions-logo-1.jpg